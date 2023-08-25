Eau Claire North wins OT thriller over La Crosse Logan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a game that featured six ties or lead changes, Eau Claire North proved resilient, earning a 35-34 victory over La Crosse Logan. The win marked the first of the season for the Huskies.

The Rangers started the game in control using their dual-quarterback tandem of Johnny Leaver and Bradley Check to dominate the Huskies on the ground. They capped their opening drive with a Leaver goal-line touchdown run.

The Huskies countered on the next drive. Peyton McCormick hit wide receiver Brady Jensen in stride for a 35 yard catch and run for the tying score. North would take the lead on a 65-yard Cam Olson rush and led 14-7 at half.

The Rangers came out of the half on fire, scoring on their first three drives of the third quarter. Just when the game looked out of reach, McCormick connected with Aaron Solberg for a 72 yard catch and run to cut the deficit to seven.

With just under four minutes left in the game, McCormick found Jensen in the end zone for the tying score. The Huskies then drove deep into Logan territory in the final seconds, but were unable to come up with any points and settled for overtime.

North would win the overtime coin toss and deferred. Logan scored quickly on a Check touchdown, but the ensuing extra point was blocked.

The Huskies faced 4th down three times before Ty Schauf punched in the tying score. The game then came down to the leg of Aaron Solberg who split the uprights for the walk-off win.

North now carries huge momentum into their intra-city clash with Eau Claire Memorial next week.

