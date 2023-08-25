Eau Claire Police Department looking for missing child

MISSING CHILD
MISSING CHILD(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is looking for a missing child.

A Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police Department states “The Eau Claire Police Department is looking for a missing child. 5-year-old Zane Sinnen was last seen in the area of Boardwalk Circle on the southside of Eau Claire at approximately 12:30PM today. He has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with dinosaurs, white socks, no shoes and a red backpack. Anything with information on Zane’s whereabouts should call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.”

