Fairfax Pool to hold ‘Doggie Swim Fest’ Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, is the last day that Fairfax Pool is scheduled to be open for the 2023 Summer Season, according to a press release from the City of Eau Claire.

However, according to the release, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Fairfax Pool is set to be open for their “Doggie Swim Fest.”

The press release states these reminders regarding the event:

Admission is $15/dog, spectators admitted free.

All forms of payment are accepted including: check, cash and credit card.

Maximum of one dog to every owner. Owner must have control and oversight of their dog at all times.

Owners must show proof of rabies vaccination and/or current City dog license.

Owners are expected to follow the rules of the event.

Aggressive and/or sick dogs are not allowed.

Sorry, no people allowed in the pool on this day!

