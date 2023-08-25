Fairfax Pool to hold ‘Doggie Swim Fest’ Sunday
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, is the last day that Fairfax Pool is scheduled to be open for the 2023 Summer Season, according to a press release from the City of Eau Claire.
However, according to the release, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Fairfax Pool is set to be open for their “Doggie Swim Fest.”
The press release states these reminders regarding the event:
- Admission is $15/dog, spectators admitted free.
- All forms of payment are accepted including: check, cash and credit card.
- Maximum of one dog to every owner. Owner must have control and oversight of their dog at all times.
- Owners must show proof of rabies vaccination and/or current City dog license.
- Owners are expected to follow the rules of the event.
- Aggressive and/or sick dogs are not allowed.
- Sorry, no people allowed in the pool on this day!
