La Crosse superintendent is ready for upcoming school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As another school year begins, there is plenty to look forward to as the classrooms will be filled once again with students. Aaron Engel, the superintendent for the School District of La Crosse is ready for this upcoming year.

“We’re really excited to have students back here at school next Friday. Of course, our year round schools have been running since mid-July up at Northside Elementary School. But all of our kids will be back here this Friday and really excited to have our students back in the building, excited to learn, see their teachers, and get back involved again,” said Engel.

Engel also says that he won’t be the only one who is excited for school to start.

“We think kids are going to be incredibly excited to come back, meet their teachers and their classmates again. Last year we had a campaign around attendance. Attendance matters being at schools is important for learning, and we’re hopeful to continue that work this year,” said Engel.

For any parents who may be looking to enroll their kids in La Crosse, Engel says there are plenty of options with lots of benefits.

“We’re really fortunate in the School District of La Crosse to offer so many options and choices to our parents. We’ve got to a fantastic high schools at Central and Logan High. We’ve got two fantastic traditional middle schools at Longfellow and Logan Middle and at the elementary level and beyond. We offer lots of different options. And we’ve got lots of other really cool options at the high school as well,” said Engel “We’ve got academies like our engineering academy that we host over at Western Technical College. We’ve got our health science academy that’s held over by UW La Crosse. We have a variety of academies that help our students learn in different ways, help them explore their interests.

With only one week left until the first day, it won’t be long before we see students back in class.

