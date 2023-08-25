La Crosse superintendent is ready for upcoming school year

School District of La Crosse superintendent, Aaron Engel, talks about upcoming school year for...
School District of La Crosse superintendent, Aaron Engel, talks about upcoming school year for all schools in La Crosse.(WEAU)
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As another school year begins, there is plenty to look forward to as the classrooms will be filled once again with students. Aaron Engel, the superintendent for the School District of La Crosse is ready for this upcoming year.

“We’re really excited to have students back here at school next Friday. Of course, our year round schools have been running since mid-July up at Northside Elementary School. But all of our kids will be back here this Friday and really excited to have our students back in the building, excited to learn, see their teachers, and get back involved again,” said Engel.

Engel also says that he won’t be the only one who is excited for school to start.

“We think kids are going to be incredibly excited to come back, meet their teachers and their classmates again. Last year we had a campaign around attendance. Attendance matters being at schools is important for learning, and we’re hopeful to continue that work this year,” said Engel.

For any parents who may be looking to enroll their kids in La Crosse, Engel says there are plenty of options with lots of benefits.

“We’re really fortunate in the School District of La Crosse to offer so many options and choices to our parents. We’ve got to a fantastic high schools at Central and Logan High. We’ve got two fantastic traditional middle schools at Longfellow and Logan Middle and at the elementary level and beyond. We offer lots of different options. And we’ve got lots of other really cool options at the high school as well,” said Engel “We’ve got academies like our engineering academy that we host over at Western Technical College. We’ve got our health science academy that’s held over by UW La Crosse. We have a variety of academies that help our students learn in different ways, help them explore their interests.

With only one week left until the first day, it won’t be long before we see students back in class.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found safe
Generic police lights
Chippewa Falls woman killed in Sawyer County hit-and-run incident
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Chizaram Okoroji
Sex offender to be released in the City of Eau Claire

Latest News

Downtown EC Parking
Eau Claire delays downtown paid parking
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Fairfax Pool to hold ‘Doggie Swim Fest’ Sunday
File photo of ambulance.
Man dead after single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County