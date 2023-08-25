Man dead after single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County Friday.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, the Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023, on I-94 westbound at mile post 16 in St. Croix County near Baldwin.

The release says authorities arrived to find a lone occupant from the motorcycle, identified as a 24-Year-old man from Woodville, with life-threatening injuries. First aid and life-saving measures were provided to the man. The man later died due to the injuries he suffered.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found safe
Generic police lights
Chippewa Falls woman killed in Sawyer County hit-and-run incident
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Chizaram Okoroji
Sex offender to be released in the City of Eau Claire

Latest News

Downtown EC Parking
Eau Claire delays downtown paid parking
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Fairfax Pool to hold ‘Doggie Swim Fest’ Sunday
School District of La Crosse superintendent, Aaron Engel, talks about upcoming school year for...
La Crosse superintendent is ready for upcoming school year