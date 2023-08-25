Man dead after single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County Friday.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, the Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023, on I-94 westbound at mile post 16 in St. Croix County near Baldwin.

The release says authorities arrived to find a lone occupant from the motorcycle, identified as a 24-Year-old man from Woodville, with life-threatening injuries. First aid and life-saving measures were provided to the man. The man later died due to the injuries he suffered.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

