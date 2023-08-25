New Richmond post office renamed in honor of decorated WWII veterans

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - New Richmond held a special ceremony to rename its post office after two hometown heroes. The city’s post office now bears the name of WWII veterans Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson.

“This dedication ceremony is a tremendous way to honor the incredible bravery of these two decorated WWII heroes and their legacy here in the New Richmond community,” Governor Tony Evers said.

Captain Harmon and Private Peirson were not only natives of New Richmond, but half brothers who both received the Purple Heart for their bravery and sacrifice in WWII.

“Though Bob and John’s lives were cut short, this act today, preserves their memory in time, they too will be forever young,” Jim Peirson, grandson of Private Peirson, said.

Sally Berkholder, a friend of the Peirson family said it took five years for the bill to pass, making this dedication possible.

“I look back and I think it was well worth the effort and the time, especially with the support of the community and this family. It was just a joyous occasion to get together and celebrate not only this family, but our veterans,” Berkholder said.

She said it was a project with humble beginnings.

“We decided that we needed to make sure that we preserved these friends and also told the story, so that the next generation would know about these two young men. It started innocently enough as a church decorating project and then it just took on a life of its own,” Berkholder said.

The bill was sponsored by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson and signed into law on December 29th.

A plaque will be installed in the post office, as well as the signed legislation and congressional record for the dedication to Captain Harmon and Private Peirson.

