Plea entered for woman in Dunn County home invasion case

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is pleading not guilty by mental disease or defect to charges related to home invasion and assault.

22-year-old Megan Dehate appeared in Dunn County Court Thursday.

She entered the plea to several counts including burglary, physical abuse of an elder person, and use of a dangerous weapon.

Dehate is accused of breaking into a Dunn County home in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023, and hitting one of the homeowners with a metal object. She was restrained until deputies arrived.

Another hearing is set for Sept. 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.