Price County Sheriff’s Office gives update to assault in Catawba area

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is giving an update to an investigation into an assault that occurred in the Catawba area.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been identified as Richard Kraemer of Catawba, Wis.

According to updated information from the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Kraemer and the victim knew one another. After the assault, Kraemer fled the scene. Shortly after, the Price County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a pedestrian vs. train incident in Rusk County. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office identified the pedestrian who was killed in this incident as being Kraemer.

The victim is receiving medical treatment.

According to the initial information of the assault from the Price County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 22, 2023, at 4:15 p.m., a male victim told authorities he was assaulted by a male suspect. The victim reported the male suspect came to his home and was acting strangely. The victim reported he needed an ambulance and was bleeding profusely. It was reported the victim was hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork.

