Seymour Ball Club hosts Fever Fest for the third year in a row

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the help of multiple volunteers and sponsors, Seymour Ball Club is ready to host another year of Fever Fest!

This festival is planned to have a variety of food, games, and live music, featuring national country artists.

Sponsorship and fundraiser coordinator, Nicole Owen, said everyone working the event are volunteers..

“We kind of brought this event back as a huge fundraiser for the ballpark. We have a bunch of improvements that we want to do out here and obviously being a small organization, funding has always been an issue. So we started doing this as a fundraiser to raise money for the park to do different upgrades and things like that. and then also just to make it a better experience for the kids,” Owen said.

The Seymour Ball Club is planning to update their park by building a new baseball field and bathroom.

Club president, Jason Woodford, said Fever Fest is for all ages to attend and enjoy.

“Tomorrow we have the Boys and Girls tournament going again. We have a car show out in the parking lot. So that will run from 11 to 3. Cornhole tournament from 11 to 4. And then after that, we get everybody kind of out of the park. Get everybody’s wristbands on, and then we have a big concert tomorrow and that’s the main event,” Woodford said.

Woodford said that they will be having tournaments tonight, as well as donkey ball, and live music.

“Everything tonight is free. Everything tomorrow during the day is free. Basically, the only thing you need to buy a ticket for is the concert,” Woodford said.

Organizer, Jason Haller, shared that this ballpark is very close to their hearts and love to see it grow every year through Fever Fest.

“This one, for us, is very large. It’s like a mini music festival in our backyard doing this, you know, who would have thought we were going to do three Nashville acts. Plus an opener with T.J. Morrow, who’s been doing this for a long time. And this is his third year,” Haller said.

Organizers said that all proceeds from Fever Fest will be put back into the ballpark to fund renovations and new additions.

Tickets for the concert are limited, but you can buy online or when you arrive.

Fever Fest is estimated to wrap up at around midnight on Saturday.

