EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week two of the prep football season kicks off with Eau Claire North taking on La Crosse Central (North winning 35-34 in overtime) and Chippewa Falls travelling to DC Everest. On the pitch, Eau Claire North and La Crosse Logan battle in boys soccer. Plus, prep girls tennis action from Eau Claire Memorial and McDonell/Regis.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.