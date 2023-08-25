Trending cooler into the weekend as humidity starts to decrease

Our southern counties enjoyed abundant sunshine throughout the day with temperatures back in the 90s and near 100 for some. Meanwhile in the Chippewa Valley, clouds were stubborn to fully move out, though it was still warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, ahead of a weak cold front and upper-level shortwave trough that will approach from the northwest. Winds will become light to calm with a high moving overhead, and given plenty of low-level moisture still in place, areas of fog will likely re-develop late. As for temperatures, we’ll be cooling into the low 60s instead of the 70s like previous nights. A mix of sun and clouds will close out the work week with a few isolated showers and storms possible as our front passes through the area. Humidity will remain sticky, but temperatures are expected to be closer to average in the mid-80s.

A cold front sweeps through with isolated showers and storms possible (WEAU)

The weekend is going to bring great weather for outdoor plans as Canadian high pressure becomes situated to the north. Partly to mostly sunny skies are forecast with the return of comfortable conditions as dew points drop back into the 50s. Temperatures will be running near to below average both days with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. Our next chance for rain looks to come sometime Sunday night into part of Monday as a low pressure system traverses the international border eastward with a trailing cold front heading our way. Seasonable weather will carry into the start of next week before we drop into the low 70s on Tuesday with an upper trough taking hold over the region. The mid-week will feature abundant sunshine with a large surface high moving to the north and east, while an upper-level ridge slides in from the west. Humidity will remain on the low side as temperatures continue to hover near normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

