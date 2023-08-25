Two Civil Air Patrol cadets earn Billy Mitchell Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Air Force cadets were honored by the Eau Claire Squadron Civil Air Patrol with the Billy Mitchell Award Thursday night.

The ceremony took place at the National Guard Armory in Eau Claire with other Air Force members, friends and family.

The award for cadets who completed phase 2 of the Civil Air Patrol program, becoming Cadet Second Lieutenants. Less than 15% of cadets achieve this award.

The two cadets share what the milestone means for them.

“We’re here to train America’s next aerospace leaders. And that that really caught on for me. And I’ve been really taking those lessons to heart. And I think that I’ve personally improved myself a lot,” said Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Mason Nuesse.

“The test is long and it’s very exciting when you finally get the result because you get the result of your score right after you take it. So just the relief of I finally fast,” said Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Elizabeth Spate.

Award recipients are eligible to attend Cadet Officer School and the Civil Leadership Academy.

If they choose to join the Air Force, they may enter at the grade of E-3.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.