WisDOT promotes increased safety in work zones

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working to increase safety in work zones.

Thursday, WisDOT collaborated with the Eau Claire County Highway Department to host a conference detailing its increased safety initiative.

WisDOT reports hundreds of active works zones across the state, and with over 2,400 crashes happening in work zones annually, WisDOT is trying to find ways to keep highway employees safe.

“We’re here really to speak as one voice to remind drivers to slow down and be alert in work zones,” WisDOT Assistant Deputy Secretary Joel Nilsestuen. “Safety is the Department of Transportation’s top priority and work zone. And safety really should be at the front of mind for every driver in Wisconsin. The summer travel season’s almost in the rearview. But drivers need to continue to watch the road and to slow down.”

Mathy Construction Safety Director Rocky Reuter sees firsthand that even with laws and employee preparation, dangerous drivers still pose a threat.

“Despite an extremely competent workforce and an ever-growing list of safety measures, including state and federal regulations on traffic control, we are seeing an alarming trend of hostile and distracted drivers who fail to yield to instructions on how to safely navigate these work zones,” Reuter said.

Jewell Associates Project Engineer Isaac Lange shared harrowing details of his firsthand account of a work zone crash.

“I was sitting in my work truck, and suddenly I heard a loud crashing noise happening behind me. Sure enough, someone ran into the back end of the truck that was parked closest to the work zone,” Lange said. “The construction crew immediately called 911. Thankfully, the driver of the generator and construction crew were fine, but the 29-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger weren’t as lucky. Both were transported to the hospital, the driver by air, and the passenger by ambulance.”

Given these dangers, highway officials hope the message continues to spread, so all drivers can safely return home.

“We have 1590 miles of road here in Eau Claire County, and every day we have a team member out on the roadways, trying to keep our infrastructure in good shape so that everyone can get home safely,” said Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson.

Thursday’s event is part of a season-long campaign to increase work zone safety messaging across the state.

