Comfortable weather in store over the weekend with near average temperatures

Sunshine mixed with cumulus clouds this afternoon as we awaited the arrival of a cold front to the northwest. Temperatures warmed back above average into the 80s and around 90 for a few of our southern areas. Our front is now sliding through this evening with a stray shower not being ruled out early. Quiet weather will take us into tonight as skies turn mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. The start of this weekend will bring excellent weather for outdoor activities as a large area of Canadian high pressure become situated to the north. Sun will mix with clouds throughout the day with occasional breezes from the northeast. Meanwhile, temperatures will be cooler compared to what we’ve seen in previous days as highs only reach into the mid and upper 70s. Dew points will also be back in the comfortable 50s, resulting in low humidity.

High pressure takes hold with seasonable and comfy weather Saturday (WEAU)

Mainly clear skies tomorrow night along with light to calm winds will make for a cooler start Sunday morning as lows dip to around 50. Otherwise, the weekend will close out with plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in the region with temperatures right around average in the upper 70s. Clouds will then start to move in Sunday night with a few spotty showers or storms possible as low pressure works into the Upper Midwest with a trailing cold front. Isolated chances may carry into Monday with a bit of a breeze from the west-southwest as we reach into the low 80s. Behind the departing boundary on Tuesday, temperatures look to briefly drop into the upper 70s before we immediately return to the 80s through the rest of the week. A strong high pressure system will drop out of Canada and into the Great Lakes Region mid-week, resulting in abundant sunshine. By Friday, the next storm system will be sliding to the northwest, dragging an associated cold front towards our neck of the woods. For now, the forecast is dry with partly sunny skies expected.

