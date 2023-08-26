Dane Co. restaurant raising money to honor K-9 who passed away

The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department's first K9 on Monday.
The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department’s first K9 on Monday.(Oregon Police Department)
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ziggy’s BBQ and Ice Cream Parlor in Oregon is hosting a fundraiser to honor Vende, the Oregon Police Department’s retired K-9 who recently passed away.

Vende was the departments first K-9, and had served there for 11 years before retiring.

Owners of the restaurant say their goal is to raise enough money to get a park bench honoring Vende installed in the Oregon dog park, as well as a memorial tree.

The fundraiser started Friday, and lasts through Saturday.

10% of food and ice cream sales are going towards the memorial, plus money raised from a silent auction.

As of Friday night, they reached $800 dollars, not counting the money from the food sales.

Live music starts at noon on Saturday and goes until 6 p.m.

