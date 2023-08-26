Dry and more seasonable air works in for the weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin experienced the hottest weather of the summer so far this past week as extreme heat and humidity made its way into the area. That said, we are in for quite a change over the weekend as a passing cold front has now brought in cooler and more comfy air. Both today and tomorrow will feature excellent weather for any outdoor activities as high pressure also settles in to the north.

As for today, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with an occasional breeze possible from the northeast. Our average high in Eau Claire right now is at 79°, and we are expected to run a few degrees shy of that in the mid-70s this afternoon. Humidity will also be much lower as dew points hang out in the 50s.

A few isolated showers or storms may arrive sometime Sunday night into part of Monday, but outside of that, dry weather looks to stick around through the final week of August with a warm up in store by later in the week. You can get a full look at the forecast by visiting our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

