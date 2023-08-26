Fire in non-combustible warehouse under investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early Saturday morning, a fire broke out in a non-combustible warehouse.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a fire alarm sounding at 04:45AM Saturday.

The fire crew immediately requested for a full structure fire response after finding a live fire on the loading dock area of the warehouse.

The fire sprinkler system in the building contained the fire on the loading dock and the fire crew put out the remaining fire by using a fire extinguisher and handlines.

Fire crews worked to ventilate the structure after finding smoke spreading throughout the building.

The Eau Claire Police Department and Communications Center assisted the Eau Claire Fire Department during the fire.

No injuries have yet to be reported.

It is estimated that there is $10,000 in damages.

