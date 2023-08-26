First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Madison

First Lady Jill Biden is planning to make a stop in Madison next week, capping off a three-stop visit around the Midwest.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
She will be touring and speaking with Sen. Tammy Baldwin during her visit on Thursday, Aug. 31.

In the afternoon, as part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the First Lady and Sen. Baldwin will participate in a tour and listening session to highlight the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings.

In addition, Jill Biden will deliver remarks at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers in Madison. Biden will also attend and deliver remarks at a political finance event with Baldwin in the evening.

Other stops for the First Lady include will Indiana and Illinois on Aug. 30.

