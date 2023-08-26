First Lady Jill Biden to visit battleground state Wisconsin next week

First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden(WRDW/WAGT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The First Lady is scheduled to arrive at Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, August 31, according to a message on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Matt Smith from WISN.

In the afternoon, as part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the First Lady will participate in a tour and listening session in Madison with Senator Tammy Baldwin to highlight the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings.

Also in the afternoon, as part of a series of back-to-school events, the First Lady will deliver remarks at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers in Madison.

In the evening, the First Lady will attend and deliver remarks at a political finance event with Senator Tammy Baldwin in Madison.

