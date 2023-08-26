HALED celebrates 2nd annual Mekong Night Festival

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a busy summer with fairs, concerts, and now even night festivals.

For the second year in a row, the Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development hosted the Mekong night festival.

Organizers said that the idea to have this event was inspired by Thailand night markets and how useful and beautiful they can be.

Director, Mai Xiong, says the Hmong community wanted to share that experience with those in the Chippewa Valley.

“We’re trying to spark up some more innovative foods in the community and also really bring culture to the Chippewa Valley region. The Mekong Night Festival is really to introduce Southeast Asian heritage and also cultural festivity events and bring our communities together,” Xiong said.

Xiong estimates that twelve hundred people will attend in tonight’s event with all proceeds going towards next years festival and the Hmong community.

