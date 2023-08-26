Music on the Porch shines a light on local musicians

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - August 26th is national Play Music on the Porch Day! Everyone who wants to play music is encouraged to just do it!

Thousands of people from all over the world play instruments on their porch every year on the last Saturday of August.

This tradition started in 2014 with Brian Mallman, originally from Milwaukee.

Performer, Marjorie Craemer, says anybody can partake in this holiday.

“It’s to really underscore the fact that the gift of music is for every person, whether you think you can sing or, I mean, if you can talk, you can sing. And so anything you want to do, you could just, you could beat a drum, You could strum an instrument. You could even sing a song,” Craemer said.

Organizers welcome anybody interested to partake in Music on the Porch next year.

All proceeds will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to help with the recovery effort in Maui.

Craemer would also like to inspire and/or encourage anybody to check out the Ukulele Club in Eau Claire.

“Anybody who would like to have more music in their life would be so welcome to join the Ukulele Club of Eau Claire. We meet every third Tuesday of the month at The Lazy Monk. We meet at 6:00pm for social time and a lesson. And then from 7:00pm to 9:00pm we share music and you don’t have to know how to play. You don’t even have to have a ukulele. We often bring extras and we are so happy to sit next to somebody and help them along. You can learn a chord the very first day and play along. So everyone is welcome.”

