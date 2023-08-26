SportScene 13 for Friday, August 25th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football action continues with another slate of 11-man and 8-man games.

In 11-man action, Stanley-Boyd hosts Marathon, Eleva-Strum takes on Colfax, Prescott looks for two-in-a-row against Durand-Arkansaw, Elk Mound battles St. Croix Central, and Neillsville/Granton faces Loyal, among other teams.

With the 8-man matchups, McDonell faces off with Greenwood, while Thorp dukes it out with Prairie Farm.

