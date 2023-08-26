St. Paul man arrested under suspicion of OWI in Trempealeau County

By Gray News staff and Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Jason Dangelo Jenkins (41), from St. Paul, MN under suspicion of OWI.

Early morning on Saturday the 26th, at 12:01AM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Jenkin’s vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle after the Trooper detected criminal activity indicators; Troopers found marijuana and ecstasy during their search.

Jenkins admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour beforehand, and was showing signs of impairment, according to the Troopers.

They conducted a standard sobriety test on Jenkins, as well as a legal blood draw.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jenkins was then arrested for OWI of a controlled substance, 1st offense, with minors under the age of 16, as well as an adult female, in the vehicle.

Jenkins was cited for driving without a valid license, open intoxicants, OWI with minor passengers, possession of THC and ecstasy, and speeding.

