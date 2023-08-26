Sunshine returns Sunday as seasonable temperatures cap off the weekend

Clouds have remained dominant through the morning and early afternoon as we have a cool air flowing in from the northeast. This has lead to a very fall-like feel after what was an excessively hot stretch earlier this past week. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s and low 70s through the rest of the afternoon as a breezy northeast wind persists. Cloud cover will start to break up later this evening, leading to a mostly clear sky through the overnight. Given the much drier air that has moved in this weekend, with dew points expected to fall in the low 50s and even upper 40s, this will lead to a much cooler night as winds start to relax. This will allow for more radiational cooling and bring our temperatures to the low 50s, making for a comfortably cool start to Sunday morning.

High pressure dominates in the Upper Midwest, leading to a quiet end to the weekend. (WEAU)

The clear skies take us into Sunday afternoon as we can expect plenty of sunshine to take us through the day. This will lead to a slightly warmer day with temperatures expected to climb to the mid to upper 70s. Our upper level flow remains stagnant with an upper ridge pushes the jet stream further north into Canada. An elongated stationary front in the Gulf Region will also block the Gulf moisture from working its way to the Upper Midwest as a potential tropical system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Model data shows a weak system moving in to our area by Monday, but given the lack of moisture and the weak nature of this system, nothing more than isolated to scattered showers and storms are to be expected. We’ll otherwise take a mostly dry pattern into most of next week with seasonable temperatures before a slight uptick in our temperatures takes us into Labor Day weekend.

