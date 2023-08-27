Chicken coop burned down in Dover

fire burning down the chicken coop
fire burning down the chicken coop(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOVER, Wis. (WEAU) - A chicken coop burned down in Dover on Sunday at 4:15 a.m.

According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a neighbor that saw the chicken coop was on fire.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The coop was burned down and is a total loss.

The incident remains under investigation.

