DOVER, Wis. (WEAU) - A chicken coop burned down in Dover on Sunday at 4:15 a.m.

According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a neighbor that saw the chicken coop was on fire.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The coop was burned down and is a total loss.

The incident remains under investigation.

