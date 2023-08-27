The last week of August brings mainly dry conditions with temperatures generally above average

It was an enjoyable end to the weekend in Western Wisconsin as we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures running near average in the 70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will take us through tonight with light south-southeast winds behind high pressure as it drifts further east. Temperatures will be near our seasonable lows in the mid to upper 50s. This final week of the month will start off with sun and clouds, ahead of a slow-moving cold front to the north that may touch off a few isolated showers or storms by evening in the Chippewa Valley. Southwest winds will prevail throughout the day with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s. Meanwhile, dew points will gradually rise through the 50s with a lot of areas seeing those in the low to mid-60s during the afternoon and evening as we watch a bit moisture pool out in front of the approaching boundary.

A cold front slowly works in from the north as stay dry to kick off the week (WEAU)

A brief drop in temperatures is expected Tuesday as an upper trough swings through Wisconsin on the eastern periphery of a building ridge over the Central United States. Highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 70s with breezy northerly winds. The morning looks to start out with clouds before sunshine makes a return into the afternoon. Surface high pressure will then slide over the region at night, leading to a cool start Wednesday with lows in the 40s and low 50s as dry air lingers with near calm winds and a clear sky. Beautiful weather is expected mid-week as sunshine dominates with our high traversing the Great Lakes Region while the upper-level ridge builds in from the west. Temperatures will climb back around average to 80 with a warming trend starting as we wrap up August on Thursday. Southerly winds will ramp up as a result of a tightening pressure gradient between high pressure to the east and an approaching low to the west with highs reaching into the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine. The start of September and Meteorological Fall on Friday will bring a few extra clouds and more breezy winds from the south-southwest, but things will warm up once again with highs in the upper 80s. A weak cold front behind our system will pass through dry Friday night with lots of sunshine shaping up for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be back above normal in the upper 80s to around 90 with humidity also returning as dew points climb back into the 60s.

