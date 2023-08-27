Memorial bike ride for Emily Breidenbach

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) -A tribute to fallen officer, Emily Breidenbach, who was shot and killed at a traffic stop in April happened today in Cameron.

A day full of remembrance and memories.

“She couldn’t walk into a place and and have somebody not know exactly who she was and if she did. And for some reason, she met everybody in there and they loved her.”, says Emily’s brother Mike Breidenbach.

Over 150 bikers signed up to ride in Emily’s honor, doing the thing she loved the most.

“Her and her fiancée, Shane, would travel down to bike week down in Florida every year. And just if you didn’t know where Emily was, they were out on the bikes. The friendships she made and the family she found along the way.”, says Mike.

According to Mike, this bike ride took a month to plan, with the help of Emily herself.

“Emily actually created this ride when she was fundraising for her k-9 for Grizz. So we’re doing the reverse of her ride. We had to take out a couple stops just because it was so long, and there’s going to be so many people here. But this is not a ride that we decided on, and this was her ride, and we’re just doing the reverse.”, says Mike.

He believes she would have loved to attend.

“She’d be having a blast”, he says. “I guarantee you you’d be hearing her bike louder than any of the other ones. This is definitely right up her alley.”

According to Mike, with plans already in place, the people she called “her crew”, will be making this an annual event.

The Emily Breidenbach Memorial Bike Ride offered a raffle, a gun drawing, and t-shirts to raise money for Emily’s family.

