SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football Week 2 wraps up with a matchup at Carson Park as Regis played host to Bloomer.

Eau Claire North squared off with both Sparta and Holmen in boys soccer.

Altoona girls tennis maintained their dominant stretch with wins over Antigo, West Salem, and Eau Claire North.

The Chippewa Valley Vipers Rugby Club hosted their first ever tournament at Casper Park.

UW-Eau Claire announced the hiring of Michael Rhodovi as the head coach of women’s lacrosse.

Prep cross country took to the trail in Eau Claire. Full results can be found at the links below.

