WWIB Radio 50th anniversary celebration and Hope Village benefit

The celebration raised money for Hope Village, a nonprofit in Chippewa Falls that builds tiny homes for community members in need.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A local radio station is celebrating a big milestone in a big way.

WWIB Radio has been broadcasting to the Chippewa Valley for 50 years. Saturday, they held a family fun event at River Park in Chippewa Falls.

Along with vendors, food trucks, inflatables and yard games, local band 513FREE took the stage for a special reunion performance, as well as nationally recognized artist, Jason Gray.

The celebration also raised money for Hope Village, a nonprofit in Chippewa Falls that builds tiny homes for community members in need.

“I think the community is only as strong as the folks in it. And when you have folks that are struggling with food insecurities or housing insecurity, it’s just a strain on those families. And many of those families have children that are attending school and trying to learn and trying to progress. And it’s just difficult,” Mike Cohoon, Hope Village executive director, said.

Donations Hope Villages received from the event will go towards building a playground for the children they help house.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Hope Village, click here.

