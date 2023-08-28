Boater found dead in Sawyer County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN OF HUNTER, Wis. (WEAU) - A boater was found dead after a search in Sawyer County.

According to information from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday Aug. 25, 2023, at 2:58 p.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an abandoned boat floating near Cedar Swamp Island on the Chippewa Flowage in the Town of Hunter.

The Sheriff’s Office says authorities arrived to find an unoccupied fishing boat with fishing gear. Investigation determined the owner of the boat to be 74-year-old Lowell Tesky of Winter, Wis. It was also learned that Tesky had gone fishing earlier in the morning and had not returned.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, teams conducted a search and on the morning of Aug. 28, 2023, Tesky was found dead in the water.

The incident is under investigation.

