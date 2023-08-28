EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My mother, Carrie White, has raised 5 kids, lost one, and is now raising my nephew. She has worked hard her whole life at Anderson Windows and soon hopefully retires. She goes above and beyond to help her family and she deserves this award because she is a great mother and grandmother. I just want to show her a little appreciation for a life she has worked hard for. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Shawna White

