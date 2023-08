ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Costco has set an opening date for Nov. 22, 2023, according to Costco’s website.

The website says the temporary location is 3085 Meadowlark Lane, Suite 20 Altoona, WI 54720.

According to the website, the new warehouse is set to include a tire service center, hearing aid center, optical department, pharmacy, gas station and more.

