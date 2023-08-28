Eau Claire Costco to open in November

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The long awaited opening of a new Costco in Eau Claire is finally set.

The warehouse chain Costco is set to open it’s doors on November 22nd of this year, just a day before Thanksgiving.

According to Aaron White, the Community Development Director of Eau Claire, this opening will provide many benefits for the community.

“It’s a large store, so obviously has a large capital investment, large value, which is added to our tax base, which is always beneficial and brings jobs. I believe it’s over well over 100 jobs that will be coming to the community.”, says White.

With the closest Costco currently being 70 miles away in Woodbury, Minnesota, this will cut down travel for many of it’s members.

“Having a store here keeps those dollars local and also provides an opportunity for folks that are in the surrounding region who might otherwise be traveling to to the twin cities to go shopping. And Costco will come to Eau Claire’s shop and make a day of it, which means they’ll see some additional spending with other retailers and other venues within the community as well.”, White says.

White talks about how this new development will help local businesses as well.

“It’s a good boost for whether it’s the subcontractors are helping new the construction coming locally provides new outlet for vendors who can provide product to them for use. Having a national store that sells local products or produce or whatever it might be in the terms of Costco is always helpful to have another outlet for folks who are producing things locally.”, he says.

It will also make the market more competitive.

“The other stores that are here are being mindful of whoever else is in the market. Costco is a store is the bulk shopping. So it provides a place where bigger users, higher users include some commercial entities can be able to pick up a local product instead of having to rely on outside distributors.”, he said.

The Costco will have a members only gas station and car wash.

A Costco membership ranges from $60 to $120 a year depending on which level you buy.

Costco construction is still underway. The location of the Costco is 1420 black avenue in northern Eau Claire.

