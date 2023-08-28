ECCHA looking for donations for new building project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local animal shelter still needs donations to put towards the construction of their new building.

Addie Erdmann, the Marketing and Developing Director at the Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) said they still need around 10% of their fundraising goal for their new building project. To complete their funding, they are looking for more donations to reach that goal.

“We were expecting to have a little bit more funding come through from the city of Eau Claire but they were still able to gift us $250,000, which is amazing and we’re so thankful for it,” Erdmann said. “But because of that, we are in the midst of fundraising a little bit more than we expected by this point.”

To help raise more money, ECCHA recently sent out a request to some people in the Chippewa Valley.

“We actually just sent out a mailer to a lot of homes in the Eau Claire area, we’re calling it our 10% ask,” Erdmann said. “If everybody could, if they’ve already donated, donate an additional 10% on their donation that they had given before just to help us get to that last 10% of our goal that we have.”

The new building will provide more space for the animals while also hoping to increase the number of adoptions.

“The biggest thing is to keep pets healthier, happier, more adoptable. Our dog kennels are going to be bigger. We’re going to have more cat areas. We’ll have an isolation area for sick animals,” Erdmann said. “We’ll be able to get the pets that come in adopted out quicker, which then of course, will open up another space so another animal can come in faster, and in turn, we’re going to be able to save so many more pets.”

Until those new buildings are complete, Karen Rabideaux, the Operations Director with ECCHA said there are still animals in need of a new home.

“ECCHA is full of pets right now, so we are looking for adopters. We know that it’s kind of hard with school starting, people getting back into routines, so we’re encouraging people to foster pets whether it’s just for a couple of weeks or longer term,” Rabideaux said.

The new building project is expected to be finished in the summer of 2024. Erdmann said through an agreement with the bank, the building will be finished regardless, but donations are still preferred and appreciated.

Erdmann said each year, ECCHA helps facilitate around 1,500 adoptions and all of the animals that were shown in the story are currently looking for new homes.

You can find more information on fostering, adopting, or donating to the building project on ECCHA’s website.

