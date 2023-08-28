HSHS, Prevea experiencing system outages

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS and Prevea are experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications, a Facebook post from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital-Eau Claire, WI states.

The Facebook post states, “HSHS and Prevea are experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications. Providers in our hospitals and clinics are following our normal downtime procedures so we can continue to care for our patients, which is our top priority.

We also are experiencing outages to communications systems, the internet and phones are unavailable and we are working diligently to restore that service and to establish alternative communications mechanisms.

We will provide updates as we learn more.”

