Kindergarteners prepare for their first ever first day of school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the new school year gets underway some students are preparing for their first ever first day of school.

More than 60 kindergarteners filled the halls, the classrooms, and the cafeteria at Sam Davey Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 24 to prepare for their first ever day of school.

When checking in with new scholars, Brayden Hink, Journey Feit, and Charlotte Marthaler about how they felt about the first day of school coming up they said they were most excited for...

“Being with my teacher,” Hink said.

“Playing with my friends,” Feit said.

“Playing at the park,” Marthaler said.

During the orientation, the kindergartners got to meet their teachers, see their classrooms, and do different activities. The Principal of Sam Davey Elementary School, Joe Eisenhuth, said the orientation is a good way to help the students make connections with their teachers and peers before starting the school year.

“It’s a neat opportunity for the kindergarten students and their parents and families to come and get to see the school before the start of the school year,” Eisenhuth said. “They get to meet the teachers and get a little tour of the school. As you can imagine, lots of excitement.”

While there is a lot of excitement for the school year there are also some jitters. Eisenhuth said no matter how the kindergartners are feeling about starting school the staff is there to help guide them through this new experience.

“We focus on friendships, family, and connections,” Eisenhuth said. “When we do that and support the kids, and help them make friends, and help them make connections, the teachers and the other staff here develop relationships with them too.”

He said it is fun to watch the kindergarteners ask a ton of questions and begin to grow on their educational journey.

“The start of the school year is exciting for everyone, but I would say it is especially exciting for young students,” Eisenhuth said.

The new kindergarteners will be starting their educational journey at the beginning of September.

