Man charged in connection to wildfires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in connection to wildfires in Jackson County

A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Daniel Johnson is charged with eight counts of intentionally set fire to another’s land and one count of possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinols) - 2nd and subsequent offense.

According to information from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 17, 2023, Johnson was arrested in connection with multiple wildfires on county and private land in central Jackson County.

Investigation revealed more than fifty wildfires in the area that are believed to be related and deliberately set since April 2023, Jackson County District Attorney, Emily Hynek, says.

According to the criminal complaint, the sizes of individual fires ranged from several feet in diameter to 16 or more acres. The complaint says it is believed the value of the damages as a result of the fires exceeds $100.

While searching Johnson’s home, investigators found over four pounds of “green leafy substance” that field tested positive for THC, according to the complaint.

Court records show a $10,000.00 cash bond is set for Johnson, and a court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2023.

