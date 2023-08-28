Packers release veteran O’Donnell

Team goes with younger punter Whelan
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NFL teams must make their final roster cuts by Tuesday at 3pm, but the Packers began on Monday with the somewhat surprising move of releasing veteran punter Pat O’Donnell.

O’Donnell faced a strong challenge in camp from 1st-year punter Daniel Whelan, who showed off a big leg but was less accomplished with holding duties, which is important considering the team is going with rookie kicker Daniel Carlson.

In his one season with the Packers, O’Donnell posted a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average on 52 punts, 24 of them downed inside the 20. His release means he will count $1.125 million against the salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com

