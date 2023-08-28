Raising Cane’s coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Raising Cane’s is anticipated to be coming to Eau Claire.

Aaron White, the Economic Development Manager for Eau Claire, confirmed that Raising Cane’s has told the city they want to build a restaurant at the Prill Road and Gateway Drive location where Chili’s had originally planned to build at this location, however, backed out.

White says they have not received a site plan from Raising Cane’s yet or a timeline of when it would open there.

