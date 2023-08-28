Raising Cane’s coming to Eau Claire

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s(wcjb)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Raising Cane’s is anticipated to be coming to Eau Claire.

Aaron White, the Economic Development Manager for Eau Claire, confirmed that Raising Cane’s has told the city they want to build a restaurant at the Prill Road and Gateway Drive location where Chili’s had originally planned to build at this location, however, backed out.

White says they have not received a site plan from Raising Cane’s yet or a timeline of when it would open there.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire burning down the chicken coop
Chicken coop burned down in Dover
File photo of ambulance.
Update: Name released in fatal single-motorcycle crash in St. Croix County
Emily's bike was showcased at the event
Memorial bike ride for Emily Breidenbach
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
St. Paul man arrested under suspicion of OWI in Trempealeau County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/28/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/28/23)
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS, Prevea experiencing system outages
Pierce County UTV crash
Woman hurt after UTV crash in Pierce County
Costco
Costco sets opening date