RUSS WILKERSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Russ Wilkerson for the Sunshine Award. I had heart surgery last winter and numerous hip surgeries this summer. Russ or one of the boys, did all the snow blowing last winter for my wife and me. They also took care of the lawn mowing, weed eating, and picking up branches for us all spring and summer. My wife and I would like to thank them for all that they have done.

Jerry Schade

