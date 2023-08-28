Woman hurt after UTV crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after a UTV crash in Pierce County Saturday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday Aug. 26, 2023, around 11:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was informed of a UTV crash with injuries at a home in the Town of Trenton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that a UTV was parked by a 54-year-old woman from Hager City, Wis. The woman exited the vehicle, and as it started to roll forward, she attempted to stop it. The vehicle then hit a pole and it rolled over onto the woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken by Ellsworth EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.