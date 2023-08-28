Woman hurt after UTV crash in Pierce County

Pierce County UTV crash
Pierce County UTV crash(COURTESY: PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after a UTV crash in Pierce County Saturday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday Aug. 26, 2023, around 11:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was informed of a UTV crash with injuries at a home in the Town of Trenton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that a UTV was parked by a 54-year-old woman from Hager City, Wis. The woman exited the vehicle, and as it started to roll forward, she attempted to stop it. The vehicle then hit a pole and it rolled over onto the woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken by Ellsworth EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries.

