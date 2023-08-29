Applications open for new La Crosse County child care program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Applications opened up Monday for the new $500,000 dollar child care grant program in La Crosse County.

This program is expected to help child care providers increase capacity and improve their business model.

La Crosse county community development specialist, Sam Bachmeier, explains how the county will try to make things easier for child care providers.

“This has been a couple of years in the making program. We’ve listened to childcare providers here in the community and have tried to understand some of the challenges that they’re facing. You know, many of the challenges stem from just it’s a hard business model to run with limited funds available to child care providers,” said Bachmeier. “So we have come up with a program that will provide grants up to $25,000 for childcare providers in la Crosse county to essentially make capital improvements to their facilities.”

Bachmeier also says that multiple kinds of child care providers can apply and how the grant can help families as well.

“Any child care provider in the county, whether they’re in a physical business location or they’re at home, child care providers can apply for and can receive these funds. The direct impact will go to the child care providers themselves, but indirectly, all families with children that have children in child care will be impacted by these grants,” said Bachmeier.

And since applications to the grants just opened this week, there is still plenty of time to sign up.

“The grant opened on august 28th. Applications can be received by us through September 29th. They will be brought to a review committee on October 5th and they’ll make the final decisions on who is getting the grants. And then childcare providers should be notified somewhere around October 9th, 10th whether they were successful in getting the grants,” said Bachmeier.

The project is funded through the county’s American rescue plan act allocation.

