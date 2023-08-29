DNR reminds the public to wear life jackets ahead of Labor Day Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public to be safe this Labor Day weekend by boating sober and wearing a life jacket.

According to the DNR, there have been 13 boating-related fatalities so far this boating season, 12 of which were not wearing life jackets.

“Emergencies are unplanned and can happen when you least expect it,” Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator, said. “Emergencies do not allow the time needed to grab a life jacket and then put it on.”

The DNR says alcohol use is a contributing factor in boating-related incidents.

“Alcohol use and poor decision making are the two biggest contributing factors that lead to boating-related incidents,” said Kuhn. “Alcohol affects people very differently on the water than on dry ground. The constant exposure to sun, waves, wind and all other environmental factors increase the speed at which alcohol affects somebody while on the boat.”

The DNR says to follow these steps to ensure a safe excursion:

Slow down at night.

Check your navigation lights before the sun goes down.

Slow down if visibility is an issue or boating on unfamiliar waterways.

Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going.

Additional boating safety tips are available HERE.

