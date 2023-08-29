Driver taken into custody in Juneau County, accused of stealing semi-truck

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is in custody after being accused of stealing a semi-truck, resulting in a pursuit.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, a semi-truck was reported stolen from a local business around 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023. The semi-truck owner informed law enforcement of the stolen vehicle. A pursuit began on I-94 eastbound at milepost 135 in Jackson County. During the pursuit, tire deflation devices were used.

The release says the pursuit entered Juneau County. Authorities attempted to contact the driver to stop, however, weren’t successful. The semi-truck continued on I-90/94, operating on the tire rims, causing the rear of the semi-truck to start on fire. The semi-truck crashed at milepost 85.4. The driver was then taken into custody.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The driver is identified as Michael Jones of St. Louis, Missouri.

