A few cooler days before late summer heat returns into the holiday weekend

Above average temperatures returned today, with many spots rising back into the 80s. A weak surface trough to the west will be sliding through tonight, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily to our northern counties. Once the trough passes, wind flow will shift to the northwest. It will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows around 60. Northwest flow will allow for some cooling Tuesday, along with lower humidity. It will be a beautiful day to spend outside, though a bit breezy. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the comfortable mid 70s.

Northwest flow brings pleasant weather to the state (weau)

Very similar weather will carry through Wednesday as well, with high pressure overhead. After a cool start in the 40s, we look to warm back into the mid 70s for the afternoon, coming with abundant sunshine. As the latest upper level trough slides away to the east, we expect the heat ridge to redevelop across the Central Plains. This will allow for temperatures to gradually warm up again as we welcome the start of September. The ridge will then build and expand farther to the north as another upper trough deepens off the western U.S. coast. The result will be a hot Labor Day holiday weekend with temperatures having the chance to once again reach into the 90s. The pattern will also largely inhibit rain chances, so our dry weather will likely continue for several more days. We can expect plenty of sunshine from Friday through next Monday with some breezier days and the return of higher humidity.

