Gov. Evers visits Menomonie Middle School

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers visited Menomonie Middle School to help students get back into the swing of things Tuesday.

Evers is currently on a tour of the state’s schools, welcoming students, teachers and other staff back for the 2023 to 2024 school year. As part of the tour, Evers is promoting the $1.2 billion that he put aside for school districts in his bi-annual budget. While at the school, he also spoke on the middle class tax cuts that he recently vetoed, saying he would like to approve the cuts, but they’re not in the budget.

“We’re in a position now where it can be very difficult to reduce income taxes because we’re almost at the point where if we do more, we’re going to owe the federal government a bunch of money back. And I’m not sure we can afford to send billions of dollars of our taxpayers back,” Evers said.

Previously, Evers said he’s not opposed to the tax cuts, and says he has cut taxes on the middle class every other year that he has been in office.

