CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - According to Matt McQuaid, spokesperson for Teamsters Local 662, the Leinenkugel’s strike is over.

McQuaid says the contract was ratified.

Below is a statement from Molson Coors’ Chief Communications Officer Adam Collins:

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the members of the Teamsters International Brotherhood Local 662 at our Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Falls brewery. With the new three-year agreement in place, our brewery teams will begin to return to work next week. We’re proud to have reached an agreement that is fair to our valued team members and ensures that jobs in our Leinenkugel’s brewery remain competitive in the market so we can make world class beer for our customers, our distributor network and our community.”

