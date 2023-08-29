Local Republicans call for middle class tax cut

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, local republican legislators met in Altoona to talk about the future of Wisconsin’s middle class.

State republicans are calling for Governor Tony Evers to tap into the state’s $4 billion budget surplus to lower taxes for the state’s third income tax bracket. This cut would drop income taxes on individuals and couples in that tax bracket from 5.3% to 4.4%. This meeting comes after Evers vetoed a similar proposed tax cut in the state’s budget last month.

Wisconsin Republicans say they have made changes to the proposal taking out tax cuts to the upper tax bracket.

“I want to make it clear, when you’re in this business, you never get everything you want when you’re in divided government. So we’re throwing up a proposal that we think is more palatable for him to sign, him giving us the reason regarding the reason he vetoed it for the top bracket,” Rep. Treig Pronschinske R-Mondovi, said.

Evers has previously said that he would consider the tax cut, if republicans would look at funding some of his priorities as well, such as child care, education and the worker shortage.

