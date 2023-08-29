Managing back-to-school stress

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new school year has arrived and although heading back to school can be exciting, starting a new school year is a big change and can be stressful for some students.

As students head back to school they will have new teachers, a new curriculum, and new experiences. Outpatient Therapist for Nystrom Associates, Sophia Whims, said there are a number of reasons starting a new school year can be stressful for students and offers tips for handling this stress.

Whims said as a whole going back to school can cause stress for students of all ages. She said typical reasons students stress out about the new year include: going away from home, worrying about assignments workloads, concerns about grades, and above all the social pressure. Whims said the best way to help manage this stress is for parents to understand it exists and find out if their kids are feeling stressed by having a conversation about it. She also said it’s important to have students build routines at least a week before school starts.

Whims said in addition to back-to-school stressors students are still dealing with they are also still managing the impact of changes in education made during a pandemic.

“There’s a lot of pressure for kids,” Whims said. “Once the pandemic hit it became even more of a pressure. From going online to in-person, to online and in-person, to you don’t have to do homework we’ll just do pass-fail. So having someone that they have a consistency and trust that they can talk to without pressure or judgment is extremely important.”

Whim encourages families to seek out mental health resources through their school or in general if they feel their child is in need. Nystrom Associates in Eau Claire is an option for counseling services.

