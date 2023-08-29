New smart meters speed grid transformation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (XCEL ENERGY PRESS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy’s Wisconsin customers will soon see the benefits of an improved, high-tech electric grid as the company begins installing smart electric meters at their homes and businesses. Installation work begins this week in the company’s southern communities as part of a multiyear project to bring customers cleaner, safer and more reliable energy through advanced grid technology.

“We’re excited to take this next step in building a smarter, more resilient and efficient energy grid and making it easier than ever for customers to understand and manage their energy use,” said Karl Hoesly, president, Xcel Energy - Wisconsin. “Smart meters are the starting point for this advanced grid, boosting reliability and providing new tools and technology to help customers lower costs.”

The first meters will be installed in the communities of Alma Center, Coon Valley, Ettrick, Hixton, Melrose, Rockland and Sparta starting today as the company sets out to install more than 260,000 of the new devices in Xcel Energy’s Wisconsin service area this year and through 2025.

Xcel Energy has made significant investments in the power grid serving Wisconsin customers over the past decade, primarily by boosting the capacity and reliability of the system through new and improved lines and substations. The next step in this modernization includes new tools and technology such as smart meters that empower customers to manage their energy use better while improving reliability and helping Xcel Energy restore power more quickly after an outage.

Smart meters will give customers near real-time energy use data that they will be able to access through the company’s My Account app, or via xcelenergy.com. Customers will also have access to programs and services that will help them better understand their energy usage and how to improve efficiency and find more savings.

Xcel Energy’s customers will receive company updates beginning three months in advance of receiving a new smart meter. More information on Xcel Energy’s Advanced Grid initiative can be found at xcelenergy.com/SmartMeter with a video overview at Xcel Energy’s Advanced Grid - YouTube.

